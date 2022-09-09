Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marquinhos shines as Arsenal beat Zurich in Europa League
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marquinhos shines as Arsenal beat Zurich in Europa League

Marquinhos shines as Arsenal beat Zurich in Europa League
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - FC Zurich v Arsenal - Arena St Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland - September 8, 2022 Arsenal's Marquinhos scores their first goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Marquinhos shines as Arsenal beat Zurich in Europa League
Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - FC Zurich v Arsenal - Arena St Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland - September 8, 2022 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
09 Sep 2022 03:06AM (Updated: 09 Sep 2022 03:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Marquinhos kicked off his Arsenal career in style as he scored one goal and set up another in his team's 2-1 win at FC Zurich in their Europa League Group A opener on Thursday.

The 19-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Sao Paulo in the close season, opened the scoring and set up Eddie Nketiah for the winner after Mirling Kryeziu's equaliser with a penalty.

In the group's other match, PSV Eindhoven got off to a mediocre start as they were held 1-1 at home by Bodo/Glimt while AS Roma, who won the Europa Conference League last season, slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Ludogorets in Group C.

Jose Mourinho's side had levelled in the 86th minute through substitute Eldor Shomurodov, only for Brazilian Nonato to add a second for the hosts two minutes later.

Real Betis claimed a 2-0 win at HJK Helsinki with a Willian Jose double in the group's other match.

Elsewhere, the Nice v Cologne Europa Conference League match kick-off was delayed by almost an hour after crowd trouble erupted at the Allianz Arena.

There was a minute's silence before the second half of Arsenal's game against Zurich in Switzerland as the stadium screen showed a picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier on Thursday.

A reshuffled Gunners side took an early lead when Nketiah sent the ball across for Marquinhos, who fired into the top corner at the end of a swift counter attack after 16 minutes.

The Londoners continued to dominate but the hosts weathered the storm and levelled on the stroke of halftime, Kryeziu coolly converting a penalty after Nketiah brought down Fidan Aliti.

Nketiah made up for his mistake in the 62nd minute by heading home from Marquinhos's cross to give the Premier League leaders a deserved three points.

Later on Thursday, Manchester United will be looking to follow up on their 3-1 victory against Arsenal at Old Trafford last weekend when they welcome Real Sociedad in Group E.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.