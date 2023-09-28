Logo
Marseille appoint Italian Gattuso as coach
Marseille appoint Italian Gattuso as coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Semi Final - Valencia v Real Madrid - King Fahd Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - January 11, 2023 Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso before the match REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

28 Sep 2023 02:22AM (Updated: 28 Sep 2023 03:49AM)
Olympique de Marseille have named Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach following the departure of Marcelino, the French Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The 45-year-old Gattuso takes over after Spaniard Marcelino left the club amid a feud with the Marseille supporters.

Gattuso left Valencia in January, seven months after his appointment with the LaLiga side just above the relegation zone.

The former Italy midfielder previously managed his former club AC Milan and Napoli, leaving the current Serie A champions at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Marseille are eighth in Ligue 1 after two wins, three draws and a 4-0 loss to Paris St Germain. They failed to qualify for the Champions League this season.

They face AS Monaco on Saturday before hosting Brighton & Hove Albion in the Europa League.

Source: Reuters

