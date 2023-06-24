Logo
Sport

Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Tudor
Marseille appoint Marcelino as manager to replace Tudor

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final Second Leg - Valencia v Athletic Bilbao - Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - March 2, 2022 Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino Garcia Toral reacts REUTERS/Pablo Morano/File Photo

24 Jun 2023 02:21AM (Updated: 24 Jun 2023 03:06AM)
Olympique de Marseille have appointed former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino as manager to replace Igor Tudor who left after one season, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

The 57-year-old Spanish coach comes with trophy-winning pedigree having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in 2018-19 and guided Athletic Bilbao to the Spanish Super Cup - their first trophy in 37 years - in 2021.

"Marcelino's arrival is in line with our desire to give continuity to the club's project. Our many discussions have shown a shared determination and understanding," Marseille's general manager of football Javier Ribalta said in a statement.

"His expertise and personality match the demands of the top level. His experience will also be a considerable asset in reinforcing the work undertaken last season."

Marseille will be Marcelino's first job outside Spain, having also coached Sevilla and Villarreal in a career spanning 27 years.

Former Croatia international Tudor signed a two-year contract in 2022 but left the French club earlier this month "for private and professional reasons" after leading them to a third-place finish in Ligue 1 last season.

Source: Reuters

