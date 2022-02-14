Marseille consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with win at Metz

METZ, France : Arkadiusz Milik netted a spectacular overhead kick goal to hand Olympique de Marseille a late 2-1 away win at struggling Metz on Sunday as they consolidated second place in Ligue 1.

Milik was a surprise omission from the starting line-up but wasted no time after coming on to deliver a spectacular finish, receiving the ball on his chest with his back to goal and scoring a stunning winner eight minutes from time.

New signing Cedric Bakambu put Marseille ahead after 26 minutes as they moved onto 46 points, 13 behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain.

Marseille are now four ahead of third placed Nice, who lost at Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.

Defeat for Metz leaves them second from bottom.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)