Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marseille consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with win at Metz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marseille consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with win at Metz

Marseille consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with win at Metz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Metz v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France - February 13, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their second goal with Matteo Guendouzi REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marseille consolidate second place in Ligue 1 with win at Metz
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Metz v Olympique de Marseille - Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France - February 13, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Arkadiusz Milik celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
14 Feb 2022 06:06AM (Updated: 14 Feb 2022 06:06AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

METZ, France : Arkadiusz Milik netted a spectacular overhead kick goal to hand Olympique de Marseille a late 2-1 away win at struggling Metz on Sunday as they consolidated second place in Ligue 1.

Milik was a surprise omission from the starting line-up but wasted no time after coming on to deliver a spectacular finish, receiving the ball on his chest with his back to goal and scoring a stunning winner eight minutes from time.

New signing Cedric Bakambu put Marseille ahead after 26 minutes as they moved onto 46 points, 13 behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain.

Marseille are now four ahead of third placed Nice, who lost at Olympique Lyonnais on Saturday.

Defeat for Metz leaves them second from bottom.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us