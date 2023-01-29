Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marseille have 'agreement in principle' with Angers for Morocco's Ounahi
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marseille have 'agreement in principle' with Angers for Morocco's Ounahi

Marseille have 'agreement in principle' with Angers for Morocco's Ounahi

Azzedine Ounahi during the World Cup third-place playoff defeat to Croatia in December (Photo: AFP/File/Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

29 Jan 2023 01:13AM (Updated: 29 Jan 2023 01:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE: Marseille said on Saturday (Jan 28) they had reached an "agreement in principle" with Angers for the signing of Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi.

The fee for Ounahi, who starred as his country reached last year's World Cup semi-finals, was not made public but media reports claim Marseille will pay 10 million euros (US$10.9 million) for the 22-year-old.

"Marseille announce an agreement in principle with @AngersSCO for the transfer of @AzzedineOunahi," the Ligue 1 club said on Twitter.

He is set to become Marseille's second signing of the January transfer window after Ukraine international Ruslan Malinovskyi.

Ounahi featured in all of Morocco's games as they made a surprise run to the last four of the World Cup, becoming the first African and Arab team to reach the semi-finals.

Following his performances in Qatar he was linked with a move to Sevilla, Napoli and Leicester.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.