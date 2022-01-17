Logo
Marseille held by 10-man Lille in Ligue 1
Marseille held by 10-man Lille in Ligue 1

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 16, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Boubacar Kamara in action with Lille's Gabriel Gudmundsson REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 16, 2022 Lille's Jonathan David in action with Olympique de Marseille's Gerson and Luan Peres REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 16, 2022 Lille's Jonathan David in action with Olympique de Marseille's Boubacar Kamara REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 16, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Cengiz Under in action with Lille's Reinildo Mandava and Sven Botman REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Lille - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - January 16, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Dimitri Payet in action REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
17 Jan 2022 06:14AM (Updated: 17 Jan 2022 06:12AM)
MARSEILLE, France : Olympique de Marseille were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Lille on Sunday as they missed the chance to rejoin Nice in second place in Ligue 1.

Cengiz Under salvaged a point for Marseille as he cancelled out Sven Botman's opener for the French champions, but Jorge Sampaoli's side failed to make the most of their numerical advantage following Benjamin Andre's 32nd-minute sending off.

The result left Marseille, who have a game in hand, in third place on 37 points from 20 games, two behind Nice, and 13 adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

Lille are 10th on 29 points, also from 20 matches played.

Stade Rennais are fourth on 34 points after destroying 10-man Girondins de Bordeaux 6-0 earlier on Sunday.

At the Stade Velodrome, Lille went ahead on 15 minutes when Botman headed home after evading his marker, William Saliba.

Saliba was out of sorts again seven minutes later as he allowed Burak Yilmaz to attempt another header which was brilliantly saved by Pau Lopez.

Ivo Grbic then stretched to parry Dimitri Payet's curled free kick as Marseille finally found their stride and as they increased the pressure, Andre picked up a second yellow card to leave the visitors down to 10 men.

But Lille stood firm and thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half, only for Jonathan Bamba's effort to be ruled out as Yilmaz was in an offside position.

Marseille eventually got their equaliser 15 minutes from time as Under curled a fine shot into the net from Payet's corner.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

