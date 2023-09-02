Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marseille held as 10-man Nantes recover from early setbacks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marseille held as 10-man Nantes recover from early setbacks

02 Sep 2023 05:46AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Olympique de Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw at Nantes in Ligue 1 as the hosts staged a recovery after conceding a goal and having a player sent off inside 10 minutes on Friday.

Marseille moved provisionally top of the table with eight points from four games but several sides have a chance to go above them this weekend. Nantes are 15th with two points.

New Marseille arrival Ismailia Sarr, signed from Watford, scored in successive games with a volley after four minutes.

Nantes' woes were compounded when 17-year-old debutant Bastien Meupiyou was sent off five minutes later for pulling back Sarr who was free on goal after a poor Pedro Chirivella back pass.

However, Nantes' Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed scored a stunning equaliser, turning and hammering home in the 39th minute.

After that the home side, roared on by a boisterous crowd at the Stade de la Beaujoire, clung on tenaciously for a share of the spoils despite being a man down.

Former Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had made little impression, almost secured a win for Marseille in stoppage time but his effort went wide.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.