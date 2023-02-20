Marseille keep the heat on leaders PSG with victory at Toulouse

Chancel Mbemba, Cengiz Under and Nuno Tavares scored second-half goals as Olympique Marseille rallied for a 3-2 victory over Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday (Feb 19), extending their recent dominance over their hosts and keeping alive their title hopes.

Thijs Dallinga had given Toulouse an early lead as the home side made a brisk start but Marseille’s greater quality showed in the second half as they completed a sixth successive away win in the league.

Second-placed Marseille trail Ligue 1 leaders Paris St-Germain by five points after 24 matches, their title hopes perhaps resting on a must-win home clash against PSG in their next fixture next Sunday.

Toulouse were in front inside three minutes of a frenetic start to the game. Dutch forward Dallinga side-footed a low cross from Mikkel Desler into the net for his ninth goal of the league campaign.

Marseille levelled on 53 minutes following some incessant pressure at the start of the second half. Having earned his side a corner, Mbemba crashed the ball into the top corner of the net after Toulouse failed to clear the set-piece.

The visitors then hit the front just before the hour-mark with a brilliant back-post volley by Under from another corner. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but later given after a check by the Video Assistant Referee. Under’s only other Ligue 1 goal this season was also against Toulouse.

Tavares added a third, beating home goalkeeper Maxime Dupe at his near post with a low shot from a tight angle, but there was a nervous finish for the visitors as Ado Onaiwu's brilliant volley on 87 minutes gave Toulouse hope.