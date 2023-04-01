Logo
Sport

Marseille miss chance to close on PSG in Montpellier draw
Igor Tudor's Marseille were frustrated by Montpellier (Photo: AFP/NICOLAS TUCAT)

01 Apr 2023 05:45AM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 05:45AM)
PARIS: Marseille missed the chance to put some pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain as they were held to a 1-1 home draw by Montpellier on Friday (Mar 31).

Igor Tudor's second-placed side could have cut the gap to PSG to four points with a victory ahead of the defending champions' Sunday game against Lyon.

But instead, Marseille dropped points for the third time in five league outings and could be overtaken by third-placed Lens when they visit Rennes on Saturday.

Arnaud Nordin finished off a quick counter-attack to give mid-table Montpellier a 12th-minute lead after a brilliant burst from Wahbi Khazri.

Marseille levelled shortly before half-time as Matteo Guendouzi stroked home a penalty awarded for handball.

But OM created little and Khazri went close to a winner for Montpellier midway through the second period when he was denied by home goalkeeper Ruben Blanco.

Marseille dominated possession late on but could not find a goal which would have given them renewed hope of a first league title since 2010 after PSG's shock home loss to Rennes before the international break.

Source: AFP

