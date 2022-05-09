Logo
Marseille re-take second place in Ligue 1 with win at Lorient
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Olympique de Marseille - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - May 8, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Matteo Guendouzi celebrates with fans after the match REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Olympique de Marseille - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - May 8, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Gerson celebrates scoring their third goal with Matteo Guendouzi REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lorient v Olympique de Marseille - Stade du Moustoir, Lorient, France - May 8, 2022 Olympique de Marseille's Gerson in action with Lorient's Houboulang Mendes REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
09 May 2022 02:05AM (Updated: 09 May 2022 03:02AM)
Olympique de Marseille regained second place in Ligue 1 with a clinical 3-0 victory over Lorient at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday to inch closer to Champions League qualification while hampering the hosts' chances of top-flight survival.

Lorient goalkeeper Matthieu Dreyer saved from Papa Gueye and Gerson before substitute Bamba Dieng, who replaced Cedric Bakumbu early in the first half, put the visitors ahead before halftime after reacting quickly to poke home a cross from Cengiz Under.

Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, on loan from Arsenal, put Marseille in complete control against his former club with the vital second goal after finding his way through the Lorient defence and rolling the ball past Dreyer.

Dieng then played a part in the third with around 20 minutes remaining by providing a deft cross for Gerson to tap in for his ninth goal of the season.

Jorge Sampaoli's Marseille are three points clear of Monaco, who are third with 65 points, before they travel to fourth-placed Rennes next weekend and host Strasbourg in the final game of the season.

At the other end of the table, Lorient are now facing the risk of relegation after dropping to 17th with 34 points, three more than 18th-placed St Etienne but having played a game more.

Source: Reuters

football Ligue 1

