Sport

Marseille score twice in three minutes to beat Auxerre 2-1
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Auxerre - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - April 30, 2023 Olympique de Marseille coach Igor Tudor and Alexis Sanchez celebrate after the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Auxerre - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - April 30, 2023 Olympique de Marseille's Cengiz Under scores their first goal REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Auxerre - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - April 30, 2023 Olympique de Marseille players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
01 May 2023 04:55AM (Updated: 01 May 2023 05:11AM)
MARSEILLE, France: Olympique de Marseille struck twice in three minutes in the second half to come from a goal down and beat AJ Auxerre 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday (Apr 30), tightening their hold on second place.

Goals from Cengiz Under in the 74th minute and Alexis Sanchez in the 76th cancelled out Auxerre's first-half lead.

Marseille are now on 70 points, four ahead of Lens who have a game in hand. They face each other next week. Paris St Germain are in top spot on 75.

The hosts got off to a strong start and Sead Kolasinac went close to putting them in front with a glancing header in the 11th minute but the ball flew narrowly wide.

Vitinha, who had six shots on goal by the 22nd minute, went close on two occasions with Marseille having boxed Auxerre in their own half.

The visitors, however, stunned the home crowd when they scored against the run of play with a thundering Birama Toure volley in the 32nd minute.

Marseille left their comeback late with Under firing into the top corner after they had missed several more scoring chances and Sanchez completing their fightback with a shot from a tight angle.

Source: Reuters

