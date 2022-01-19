Logo
Marseille sign defender Kolasinac from Arsenal
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Round of 16 - Arsenal v Leeds United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2021 Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac in action with Leeds United's Cody Drameh Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

19 Jan 2022 03:04AM (Updated: 19 Jan 2022 03:07AM)
Olympique de Marseille have signed defender Sead Kolasinac from Premier League club Arsenal on a one-and-a-half-year deal, the Ligue 1 side said on Tuesday.

Kolasinac made 118 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2017 on a free transfer, but has fallen out of favour under manager Mikel Arteta, playing five times in all competitions this season.

Kolasinac has represented Bosnia on 42 occasions.

The 28-year-old spent the 2020-21 season on loan at German club Schalke 04.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

