Marseille soccer match against Lyon called off after Lyon bus attacked

The Ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais was called off on Sunday after Lyon's team bus was pelted with stones as the side made their way to the Stade Velodrome.

SkyItalia footage showed damage to the bus windows and Lyon coach Fabio Grosso being led into the stadium by two assistants. He was covering his face with his hands, which were stained with blood.