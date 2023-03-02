Marseille suffer shootout loss to second tier Annecy in French Cup

Olympique de Marseille lost 7-6 on penalties to Ligue 2 FC Annecy on Wednesday to crash out of the French Cup after their quarter-final had finished locked at 2-2.

Marseille's Leonardo Balerdi missed the decisive penalty for the hosts as Annecy joined Olympique Lyonnais, Nantes and Toulouse in the semi-finals.

Jordan Veretout scored for Marseille after 29 minutes when he was played free by Jonathan Clauss and calmly placed the ball into the corner.

Annecy turned the match around at the beginning of the second half when Dion Sahi equalised before Kevin Mouanga sent the visitors ahead.

The loud cheers at the Stade Velodrome changed to boos from the home fans venting frustration as the clocked ticked to 90 minutes, and reached a crescendo when Alexis Sanchez failed to convert a penalty after a handball six minutes from time.

Six minutes into stoppage-time, however, Francois-Regis Mughe did get an equaliser to send the match to penalties.

Holders Nantes and Toulouse reached the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday. Nantes claimed a 2-1 win over Lens thanks to two penalties from Andy Delort while Toulouse crushed Ligue 2 club Rodez AF 6-1 at home.

Goals by forwards Bradley Barcola and Jeffinho helped Lyon beat second-tier side Grenoble 2-1 on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain went out of the tournament after a 2-1 loss at Marseille last month.