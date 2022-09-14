Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marseille's Champions League future gloomy after Eintracht loss
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marseille's Champions League future gloomy after Eintracht loss

Marseille's Champions League future gloomy after Eintracht loss
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Olympique Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 13, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani in action REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Marseille's Champions League future gloomy after Eintracht loss
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group D - Olympique Marseille v Eintracht Frankfurt - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 13, 2022 Eintracht Frankfurt's Jesper Lindstrom celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
14 Sep 2022 05:02AM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 05:02AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARSEILLE, France : Olympique de Marseille's chances of reaching the knockout phase of the Champions League were dented when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, their second defeat in as many games.

OM, who lost five of their six games in the 2020-21 season, fell victim to a Jesper Lindstrom second-half goal that put Europa League champions Eintracht in third place in Group D on three points.

Sporting lead with a maximum six points after beating second-placed Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Marseille next host Sporting while Tottenham will travel to Frankfurt in the next round of matches on Oct. 4.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.