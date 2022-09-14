Marseille's Champions League future gloomy after Eintracht loss

MARSEILLE, France : Olympique de Marseille's chances of reaching the knockout phase of the Champions League were dented when they were beaten 1-0 at home by Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday, their second defeat in as many games.

OM, who lost five of their six games in the 2020-21 season, fell victim to a Jesper Lindstrom second-half goal that put Europa League champions Eintracht in third place in Group D on three points.

Sporting lead with a maximum six points after beating second-placed Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Marseille next host Sporting while Tottenham will travel to Frankfurt in the next round of matches on Oct. 4.

