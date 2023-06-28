Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup

Marta named in Brazil's squad for a sixth World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Soccer Football - Women - Group F - Brazil v Zambia - Saitama Stadium, Saitama, Japan - July 27, 2021. Marta of Brazil during the warmup before the match REUTERS/Molly Darlington/File Photo

28 Jun 2023 04:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brazil forward Marta is set to play at her sixth World Cup after being named in Pia Sundhage's squad for the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Six-time FIFA World player of the year Marta will lead Brazil's quest for a first Women's World Cup title alongside other experienced players such as Debinha, Tamires and Andressa Alves.

However, the former U.S. and Sweden coach does not guarantee that the all-time Women's World Cup top scorer will feature in the starting lineup.

"Marta is the queen, she is an icon. Just being around her is contagious," said Sundhage on Tuesday.

"If she will be in the starting lineup I don't know, not yet. She will play the role I will give her and I am sure she will do well."

Brazil will start a training camp this week and face Chile in a farewell friendly on Sunday before travelling to Australia.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Leticia Izidoro (Corinthians), Barbara (Flamengo), Camila (Santos)

Defenders: Antonia (Levante), Bruninha (Gotham FC), Kathellen (Real Madrid), Lauren (Madrid CFF), Monica Hickman (Madrid CFF), Rafaelle (Arsenal), Tamires (Corinthians)

Midfielders: Duda Sampaio (Corinthians), Kerolin (North Carolina Courage), Luana (Corinthians), Adriana (Orlando Pride), Ana Vitoria (Benfica), Ary Borges (Racing Louisville)

Forwards: Andressa Alves (AS Roma), Geyse (Barcelona), Nycole (Benfica), Bia Zaneratto (Palmeiras), Debinha (Kansas City Current), Gabi Nunes (Madrid CFF), Marta (Orlando Pride)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.