Dec 24 : ‌American businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart has joined Swansea City as a co-owner, the Welsh soccer club announced on Tuesday.

Lifestyle expert Stewart, the first female self-made ‌billionaire in the United ‌States, was in attendance as a guest for Swansea's 2-1 Championship win over Wrexham last Friday.

"We are very excited to welcome Martha on board," the ‍club said in a statement.

"We know experiencing Friday night's game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation ​for being part ‌of Swansea City."

Stewart is the latest celebrity to become a ​minority co-owner of the club, with U.S. ⁠rapper Snoop Dogg coming ‌on board in July.

Luka Modric ​is also a minority co-owner, the Ballon d'Or winner joining in ‍April.

Swansea are 19th in the Championship ⁠and face leaders Coventry City later on ​Friday.