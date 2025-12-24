Logo
Logo

Sport

Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as Swansea minority co-owner
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as Swansea minority co-owner

Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as Swansea minority co-owner

2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards – Photo Room – Los Angeles, U.S., 07/05/2017 – Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

24 Dec 2025 10:43AM (Updated: 24 Dec 2025 10:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Dec 24 : ‌American businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart has joined Swansea City as a co-owner, the Welsh soccer club announced on Tuesday.

Lifestyle expert Stewart, the first female self-made ‌billionaire in the United ‌States, was in attendance as a guest for Swansea's 2-1 Championship win over Wrexham last Friday.

"We are very excited to welcome Martha on board," the ‍club said in a statement.

"We know experiencing Friday night's game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation ​for being part ‌of Swansea City."

Stewart is the latest celebrity to become a ​minority co-owner of the club, with U.S. ⁠rapper Snoop Dogg coming ‌on board in July.

Luka Modric ​is also a minority co-owner, the Ballon d'Or winner joining in ‍April.

Swansea are 19th in the Championship ⁠and face leaders Coventry City later on ​Friday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement