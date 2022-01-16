Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick

Martial didn't want to be in Man Utd squad for Villa game: Rangnick

Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial (Photo: AFP/Oli SCARFF )

16 Jan 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 16 Jan 2022 05:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM: Ralf Rangnick revealed Anthony Martial missed Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday (Jan 15) after the unsettled France forward said he did not want to be in the squad.

Rangnick was forced to leave one place on the substitutes bench unfilled at Villa Park after Martial opted not to make the trip to Birmingham.

United's interim manager said the 26-year-old did not want to travel to Birmingham as he pushes to leave before the January transfer window closes.

Martial, linked with a loan move to Spanish club Sevilla, has not played for United since the 3-2 win over Arsenal on December 2 - the final game before Rangnick officially took charge at Old Trafford.

"Yes, he didn't want to be in the squad," Rangnick told reporters.

"He would have been in the squad normally but he didn't want to and that's the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday."

Martial joined United in 2015 from Monaco but has struggled to hold down a regular first-team place in recent seasons.

He is under contract at United until 2024, with the club holding the option of an additional year.

Source: AFP

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us