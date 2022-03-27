Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Martin auctions Olympic silver medal to aid Ukrainian children
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Martin auctions Olympic silver medal to aid Ukrainian children

Martin auctions Olympic silver medal to aid Ukrainian children

FILE PHOTO: Children of a family from Mykolaiv sit inside a tent to warm up after crossing the border from Ukraine to Poland, fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the border checkpoint in Medyka, Poland, March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

27 Mar 2022 09:26PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 09:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Cyclist Tony Martin will auction his silver medal from the 2012 London Olympics to raise money for children affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the German said on Sunday.

After more than four weeks of fighting, the conflict has killed thousands of people, sent nearly 3.8 million abroad and driven more than half of Ukraine's children from their homes, according to the United Nations.

Russia calls its actions a "special military operation".

"Everyday I see the terrible pictures from Ukraine in tv and it feels so wrong to sit on the couch and accept this situation," Martin wrote on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CbmVvYNAlkr. "I also want to do my small part and help.

"It's not easy to separate me from the biggest trophy I could win in my career but considering the fact that millions of people lost almost everything, it is something I really want to do."

Martin, 36, won four individual time trial titles at the world championships in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016, and five Tour de France stages. He retired from the sport last year.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us