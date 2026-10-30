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Martin cuts Sepang practice short to aid recovery from wrist fracture
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Martin cuts Sepang practice short to aid recovery from wrist fracture

Martin cuts Sepang practice short to aid recovery from wrist fracture

FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Indonesian Grand Prix - Mandalika International Street Circuit, Mandalika, Indonesia - October 11, 2026 Third place Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates on the podium with a trophy after the MotoGP race REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

30 Oct 2026 04:39PM
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Oct 30 : Spaniard Jorge Martin did not complete Friday's practice session at the Malaysian Grand Prix in order to focus on recovering from a wrist fracture ahead of the race weekend, Aprilia said.

The reigning MotoGP champion completed 12 laps in the opening session and finished within two seconds of the fastest lap, set by championship rival Marc Marquez.

Martin was subsequently declared fit to continue competing at Sepang, with Aprilia saying the Spaniard would spend additional time on recovery.

"In agreement with MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Angel Charte, it has been decided that Jorge Martin will not complete the Practice session, allowing him extra time to recover ahead of the remainder of the weekend," Aprilia said in a statement.

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The 28-year-old was cleared to ride on Thursday after passing a medical examination on the right wrist he fractured in a sprint-race crash at Phillip Island in Australia last weekend.

The Australian Grand Prix was subsequently cancelled due to poor visibility and heavy rain, leaving Martin 10 points behind Marquez in the championship standings with four rounds remaining.

Source: Reuters
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