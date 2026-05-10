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Martin wins French Grand Prix as Aprilia secure podium lock-out
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Martin wins French Grand Prix as Aprilia secure podium lock-out

Martin wins French Grand Prix as Aprilia secure podium lock-out
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 10, 2026 Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates with team after winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Martin wins French Grand Prix as Aprilia secure podium lock-out
MotoGP - French Grand Prix - Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France - May 10, 2026 Aprilia Racing's Jorge Martin celebrates winning the MotoGP race REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
10 May 2026 08:56PM
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LE MANS, May 10 : Aprilia's Jorge Martin won the French Grand Prix from seventh on the grid on Sunday to give the Spaniard his first MotoGP race win since 2024, the year he won the championship.

Martin overtook race leader Marco Bezzecchi with three laps to go and the victory moved him to within one point of his Aprilia teammate in the battle for the riders' championship.

Ai Ogura came in third for Aprilia's satellite team Trackhouse to give the Italian manufacturer a podium sweep for the first time in history.

Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez missed the race after fracturing his foot in Saturday's sprint crash, with the Spaniard also sitting out next weekend's Catalan Grand Prix as he requires surgery.

Source: Reuters
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