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Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil
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Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil

Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Brazil v Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 29, 2026 Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group I - Norway v Senegal - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 22, 2026 Norway's Julian Ryerson before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto
06 Jul 2026 02:50AM
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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 5 : Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's only change for Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway, who recalled Julian Ryerson after injury.

• Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, starts on the left of Carlo Ancelotti's diamond.

• Rayan, 19, keeps his place in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha, with Raphinha and Neymar on the bench after injuries.

• Ryerson returns to Norway's starting lineup after missing the win over Ivory Coast, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen dropping to the bench.

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• Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard starting against the five-times world champions.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.

Source: Reuters
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