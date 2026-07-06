Martinelli in for Paqueta as Ryerson returns for Norway v Brazil

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 5 : Gabriel Martinelli replaced the injured Lucas Paqueta in Brazil's only change for Sunday's World Cup round-of-16 clash against Norway, who recalled Julian Ryerson after injury.

• Martinelli, who scored the winner against Japan, starts on the left of Carlo Ancelotti's diamond.

• Rayan, 19, keeps his place in attack alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha, with Raphinha and Neymar on the bench after injuries.

• Ryerson returns to Norway's starting lineup after missing the win over Ivory Coast, with Marcus Holmgren Pedersen dropping to the bench.

• Erling Haaland leads Norway's attack, with captain Martin Odegaard starting against the five-times world champions.

Lineups:

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Norway: Orjan Nyland, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe, Julian Ryerson, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Erling Haaland.