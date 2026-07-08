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Martinez departs as Portugal head coach, confirms Portuguese Football Federation
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Martinez departs as Portugal head coach, confirms Portuguese Football Federation

Martinez departs as Portugal head coach, confirms Portuguese Football Federation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal coach Roberto Martinez arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Martinez departs as Portugal head coach, confirms Portuguese Football Federation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Portugal coach Roberto Martinez before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
08 Jul 2026 09:44PM
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July 8 : The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Wednesday confirmed the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez following the expiry of his contract.

"The Portuguese Football Federation announces that it officially ended its contractual relationship with the National Team Coach, Roberto Martinez, and his coaching staff this Wednesday," the FPF said in a statement.

• The announcement came two days after Martinez said he would be leaving the role following Portugal's 1-0 defeat by Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 on Monday.

• The 52-year-old Spaniard was appointed Portugal coach in January 2023 after leaving Belgium and guided the team to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025.

• The FPF said it had already begun the search for a successor "with the aim of continuing to promote the ambition and winning culture" within the national team set-up.

Source: Reuters
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