Martinez double earns Inter 2-0 win at Pisa

PISA, Italy, Nov 30 : Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez netted a second-half double to earn his side a 2-0 at Pisa on Sunday that kept the visitors very much involved in the Serie A title race despite a less than convincing performance.

Cristian Chivu's Inter are third in the standings on 27 points, level with second-placed AS Roma who host Napoli later on Sunday, and one behind leaders AC Milan, who beat Lazio 1-0 on Saturday. Pisa are third bottom with 10 points.

Inter arrived in Tuscany looking to get back on track after their derby defeat by Milan last weekend followed by a Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid, but they were made to battle all the way by promoted Pisa.

The hosts created plenty of chances but a clinical Inter scored the opening goal in the 69th minute when Argentine Martinez smacked a first-time shot into the roof of the net and the forward tapped in from close range seven minutes from time.

"I'm happy because we won after two defeats," Martinez told DAZN.

"I've been criticised, I'm used to it. I work for myself, for Inter and for my family. I leave the chatter to those on the outside."

Pisa have just one league win this season but they came into this clash on the back of a six-match unbeaten run and gave as good as they got in the opening half, with Inter only really threatening from set-pieces.

PISA CAUSE INTER PROBLEMS

Pisa's best chance before the break came when keeper Simone Scuffet sent a long punt forward which was headed on by Idrissa Toure and Gabriele Piccinini did well to control the ball on the run in the area but struck his shot wide of the target.

The hosts again looked bright after the break, getting forward at every opportunity with Piccinini causing plenty of trouble in the Inter defence.

A quick Pisa counter gave M'Bala Nzola a chance but his effort went tamely wide with Inter leaving gaps at the back in their search for a goal, which they found shortly after making three substitutions.

Francesco Pio Esposito, one of those changes, played the ball across to Martinez in the area and his powerful shot gave Scuffet no chance.

"The team always comes first," Esposito told DAZN.

"So if I come in and give my contribution with an assist it's fine, even if scoring is clearly the best thing for a striker."

Pisa kept pushing but were punished when Nicolo Barella drilled a ball across the area to the back post where Martinez slid in for the simplest of goals.