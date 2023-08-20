Logo
Sport

Martinez double gives Inter 2-0 win over Monza
Sport

Martinez double gives Inter 2-0 win over Monza

Martinez double gives Inter 2-0 win over Monza

Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Monza - San Siro, Milan, Italy - August 19, 2023 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco

20 Aug 2023 05:05AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2023 05:15AM)
MILAN: Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez struck twice as Inter Milan claimed a 2-0 win over visiting Monza in their Serie A opener on Saturday (Aug 19).

Inter went ahead early after Denzel Dumfries picked out Martinez with a low cross in the seventh minute, but Simone Inzaghi's side were culpable of taking their foot off the gas as Monza enjoyed a sizeable chunk of possession in the first half.

Monza's best opportunity came in the 48th minute when Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer parried a cross into the path of Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, but the Greek defender was denied by Hakan Calhanoglu's block.

As Monza continued to commit bodies forward in their push for an equaliser, they were punished once again by Martinez, who slid in at the far post to turn in substitute Marko Arnautovic's cross and seal the victory at the San Siro.

Source: Reuters

