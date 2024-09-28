Logo
Sport

Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese
Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese

Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese
Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese
Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese
Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese
Martinez double lifts Inter to 3-2 win at Udinese
28 Sep 2024 11:24PM
UDINE, Italy : Striker Lautaro Martinez scored either side of half time to help Inter Milan to a 3-2 win at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday, as the defending champions bounced back from a three-game winless run in all competitions.

Davide Frattesi put Inter in front after 43 seconds from an excellent low cross by Matteo Darmian before Udinese defender Christian Kabasele levelled in the 35th minute with a header.

Martinez, however, restored the lead for the visitors as he bundled the ball over the line in first-half stoppage time and made it 3-1 just after the break. Lorenzo Lucca pulled another one back for Udinese in the 83rd minute.

Inter are third in the standings on 11 points, level with second-placed AC Milan and leaders Torino, who have a game in hand and host Lazio on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

