Martinez fires Inter to 3-0 win at Lazio ahead of Coppa Italia final showdown

ROME, May 9 : Lautaro Martinez inspired Inter Milan to a dominant 3-0 win at Lazio on Sunday, dealing the hosts a psychological blow days before the sides meet again in the Coppa Italia final.

With Inter already crowned Serie A Champions and Lazio sitting eighth and out of European contention, the match served largely as a dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s decider at the Stadio Olimpico.

Martinez, back in the starting line-up after an injury layoff, underlined his status as the league’s leading scorer by opening the scoring in the sixth minute.

Marcus Thuram flicked on a long throw and the Argentina striker volleyed past the goalkeeper for his 17th league goal of the season.

Inter doubled their advantage six minutes before halftime when Martinez combined neatly with Andy Diouf on the left before teeing up Petar Sucic, who curled a first-time effort into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Lazio’s task became harder just before the hour mark as Alessio Romagnoli was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Ange-Yoan Bonny, leaving the home side to finish the match with 10 men.

The visitors wrapped up the win in the 75th minute after a flowing move through midfield ended with Henrikh Mkhitaryan firing into the roof of the net.