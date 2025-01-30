Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco

MILAN, Italy : Captain Lautaro Martinez netted a hat-trick to become Inter Milan’s most prolific scorer in the Champions League as they eased to a 3-0 victory over the 10 men of Monaco at the San Siro on Wednesday.

The victory ensured Inter qualify directly for the round of 16 with 19 points from their eight games, while Monaco will feature in the knockout playoffs having managed 13 points in the league phase.

The home side started the game at a frenetic pace and were 2-0 up and a man to the good inside 16 minutes as Martinez struck a penalty and then supplied a low finish, before securing his hat-trick in the second half to take his career tally of Champions League goals to 17, three more than Adriano.

Monaco lost Christian Mawissa to a red card after 12 minutes as he committed a professional foul on Marcus Thuram to compound a night to forget for the visitors, who never managed to get a foothold in the contest.