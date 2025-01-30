Logo
Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco
Sport

Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco

Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Inter Milan v AS Monaco - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their third goal, completing his hat-trick REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Inter Milan v AS Monaco - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their third goal to complete his hat-trick as AS Monaco's Radoslaw Majecki attempts to make a save REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Inter Milan v AS Monaco - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action with AS Monaco's Jordan Teze REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Inter Milan v AS Monaco - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 29, 2025 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez in action REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Martinez hat-trick eases Inter to 3-0 win over 10-man Monaco
Soccer Football - Champions League - Inter Milan v AS Monaco - San Siro, Milan, Italy - January 29, 2025 AS Monaco's Takumi Minamino in action with Inter Milan's Kristjan Asllani and Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
30 Jan 2025 06:21AM
MILAN, Italy : Captain Lautaro Martinez netted a hat-trick to become Inter Milan’s most prolific scorer in the Champions League as they eased to a 3-0 victory over the 10 men of Monaco at the San Siro on Wednesday.

The victory ensured Inter qualify directly for the round of 16 with 19 points from their eight games, while Monaco will feature in the knockout playoffs having managed 13 points in the league phase.

The home side started the game at a frenetic pace and were 2-0 up and a man to the good inside 16 minutes as Martinez struck a penalty and then supplied a low finish, before securing his hat-trick in the second half to take his career tally of Champions League goals to 17, three more than Adriano.

Monaco lost Christian Mawissa to a red card after 12 minutes as he committed a professional foul on Marcus Thuram to compound a night to forget for the visitors, who never managed to get a foothold in the contest.

Source: Reuters

