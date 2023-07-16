Logo
Martinez out of Tour de France with concussion
Sport

16 Jul 2023 07:20PM
SAINT GERVAIS, France : Colombian Dani Martinez pulled out of the Tour de France before Sunday's 15th stage after suffering concussion in a crash on Saturday, his Ineos-Grenadiers team said.

"Unfortunately, Dani Martinez will not take to the start of stage 15 after a crash he suffered in yesterday’s stage," the British outfit said in a statement.

"After further medical assessment by our team doctor post stage, symptoms of concussion were detected. Dani will now adhere to the team’s concussion recovery protocols, before being cleared to race again."

Martinez, a Tour stage winner in 2020, was one of several riders to be caught up in a huge crash at the start of the 14th stage.

Source: Reuters

