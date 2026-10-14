Martinez slams Man Utd hierarchy after Atletico defeat

Oct 13 : Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez criticised the club's hierarchy after their 2-0 Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, saying he expected greater investment to help the team compete at the highest level.

The Argentina international singled out director of football Jason Wilcox, saying United needed more signings to compete with their rivals and build a squad capable of challenging in Europe.

"I expect more from our technical director. I have to be honest. And also, as players, we have to do more," Martinez told Amazon Prime.

Atletico took the lead through Pablo Barrios inside the opening minute at the Metropolitano, before Ademola Lookman sealed the victory in the 79th minute, shortly after United defender Leny Yoro was sent off.

The result stretched Michael Carrick’s side’s winless run to five matches in all competitions and left them on three points in the Champions League league phase, having opened their campaign with a 4-0 win over Sabah FK.

United are returning to the Champions League after a two-season absence, having finished bottom of their group in their previous appearance in the competition in 2023-24.

"We had a fantastic season last season and now we expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete, because many teams have brought in many players as well," Martinez said.

United, who sit 13th in the Premier League, visit Leeds United on Sunday before travelling to Como for their next Champions League fixture on October 21.