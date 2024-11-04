Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia

Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2024 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2024 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2024 Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram in action with Venezia's Michael Svoboda REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2024 Venezia's Jay Idzes in action with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries REUTERS/Claudia Greco
Martinez's header gives Inter a 1-0 win over Venezia
Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v Venezia - San Siro, Milan, Italy - November 3, 2024 Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni in action with Venezia's Michael Svoboda REUTERS/Claudia Greco
04 Nov 2024 06:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Inter Milan clinched a hard-fought 1-0 home victory over Venezia when a second-half header from Lautaro Martinez proved enough to seal the Serie A clash on Sunday.

Inter are now in second place in the table with 24 points, one behind leaders Napoli, while Venezia are 18th.

Inter narrowed the gap with the leaders after Napoli suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta earlier on Sunday.

Captain Martinez broke Venezia’s defence after 65 minutes, expertly heading in Federico Dimarco’s cross for the breakthrough after a match full of missed chances.

The Argentine striker appeared visibly relieved after scoring his first Serie A goal at home in eight months, with Inter registering 20 shots on goal throughout the match.

After a slow start, both teams raised the tempo before halftime but headed into the break goalless.

Just minutes after the break, Henrikh Mkhitaryan thought he had scored for Inter, only for the goal to be overturned due to an offside.

Inter had opportunities to extend their lead but narrow margins and impressive saves from Venezia's keeper Filip Stankovic kept the scoreline intact.

Fans in San Siro held their breath as Marin Sverko headed in an equaliser for the visitors in the dying seconds of stoppage time but a VAR review revealed a handball and the goal was disallowed, preserving Inter's victory.

In another Serie A match on Sunday, AS Roma coach Ivan Juric found himself under pressure following a 3-2 defeat by Hellas Verona.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement