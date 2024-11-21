Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Martino resigns from Miami after MLS Playoff defeat - media reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Martino resigns from Miami after MLS Playoff defeat - media reports

Martino resigns from Miami after MLS Playoff defeat - media reports

FILE PHOTO: Nov 9, 2024; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo Martino arrives before the match against the Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/File Photo

21 Nov 2024 10:50PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Gerardo "Tata" Martino has resigned as head coach of Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, according to multiple media reports, after the team suffered a surprise defeat to Atlanta United in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Miami looked set to cruise to the championship after a record-breaking 74-point regular season but lost the best-of-three opening round in a shock upset to the ninth seeds Atlanta earlier this month.

Martino, who coached Messi for the Argentina national team and at Barcelona, joined Miami last year.

He is set to appear at a press conference on Friday with Managing Owner Jorge Mas. Media reports cited "personal reasons" as his reason for stepping down.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement