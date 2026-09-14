Mas ends long wait for Grand Tour glory with home Vuelta win

GRANADA, Sept 13 : Movistar's Enric Mas ended years of heartbreak by winning the Vuelta a Espana on Sunday, claiming his maiden Grand Tour victory while also becoming the first Spanish champion since Alberto Contador in 2014.

Mas all but secured the win when he survived Saturday's brutal penultimate stage in the Sierra Nevada mountains, where he established a lead of over two minutes ahead of the ceremonial final stage in Granada won by Tobias Johannessen of Uno-X Mobility.

A three-time runner-up in the Vuelta in 2018, 2021 and 2022, the 31-year-old Mas finally stood on the top step with the red jersey, claiming the biggest victory of his career after racing through over 3,000 kilometres on home roads.

"It's just special. It's been a day to remember, a special Vuelta, and it has been wonderful," Mas said.

"There's always tension about what could happen, but you've seen it all went smoothly, so we're delighted and we enjoyed every kilometre today.

"It was a long wait and a long way to today. But to be honest, it was always special Vueltas. This one, I think, is the special one."

He finished two minutes and 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider Primoz Roglic while Felix Gall of Decathlon CMA CGM Team came in third.

Mas had inherited the red jersey after overwhelming race favourite Tadej Pogacar's bid to complete cycling's Grand Tour hat-trick came to a painful end when he crashed out on stage eight, bringing his season to a premature end.

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However, Mas was up to the task, defending the red jersey and turning an unexpected opportunity into the biggest victory of his career.

He dropped four-times Vuelta champion Roglic in the final kilometres of stage 20 to effectively win the general classification battle, denying the Slovenian what would have been a record fifth title.

Johannessen won the final stage - where the general classification times for the fourth and final circuit were neutralised - beating Alessandro Romele (XDS Astana) and Ramses Debruyne (Alpecin-Premier Tech) to the finish line.

"I've been knocking on that door for a long time, well over three years since the last time. It feels really special to do it today. I don't know what to say. I'm so happy," Johannessen said.

Mas then finished with the bunch and crossed the line with his Movistar teammates by his side and the crowd roaring him on before he thanked his family.

"They are the ones responsible for all of this, for the fact that I'm up here on the top step," Mas said.

"Truly, from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much. The fans have been amazing since we started the season, so please keep it up, it helps us a lot."