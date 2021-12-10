Logo
Mascherano to coach Argentina U-20 side
Soccer Football - World Cup - Round of 16 - France vs Argentina - Kazan Arena, Kazan, Russia - June 30, 2018 Argentina's Javier Mascherano looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

10 Dec 2021 12:09PM (Updated: 10 Dec 2021 12:06PM)
BUENOS AIRES : Former Barcelona and Liverpool player Javier Mascherano is to take over as coach of Argentina's Under-20 team next year, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

It will be a first coaching job for Mascherano, who won more than 100 caps for the national side playing in defence and midfield. The 37-year-old replaces Fernando Batista from January, the AFA said.

After a long career with stints at River Plate, Corinthians, West Ham and Estudiantes, Mascherano retired in November 2020.

(Reporting by Ramiro Scandolo; writing by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

