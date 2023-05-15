Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Masks back in Giro d'Italia as COVID-19 hits the race
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Masks back in Giro d'Italia as COVID-19 hits the race

Masks back in Giro d'Italia as COVID-19 hits the race

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 9 - Savignano sul Rubicone to Cesena Tudor ITT - Italy - May 14, 2023 Soudal – QuickStep's Remco Evenepoel celebrates wearing the maglia bianca jersey REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

15 May 2023 11:17PM (Updated: 15 May 2023 11:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Giro d'Italia followers coming into contact with riders will be required to wear masks in the wake of COVID-19 cases that hit the race and forced overall leader Remco Evenepoel to abandon the 'Corsa Rosa', race director Mauro Vegni said on Monday (May 15).

Belgian Evenepoel pulled out of the race on Sunday, shortly after regaining the overall lead with a tight victory in the time trial after Colombian Rigoberto Uran and Italian Filippo Ganna were also ruled out with the virus.

"We relaxed our attention too soon," Vegni told Italian sports daily La Gazetta dello Sport on the Giro's first rest day.

"We cannot let our guard down. As early as this week we will put back some restrictions that had been abolished, such as the obligation to wear masks in the areas where you come into contact with the riders.

"Should we have done this earlier? Probably yes."

Teams are not required to test their riders for COVID-19 and even in the eventuality of a positive case, they are not obliged to pull the rider out of the race.

Britain's Geraint Thomas will start Tuesday's 10th stage as the new race leader.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.