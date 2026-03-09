Mass brawl mars Cruzeiro’s win over Atletico Mineiro

March 9 : A mass brawl involving players from both sides broke out during Brazilian club Cruzeiro’s 1-0 win over rivals Atletico Mineiro in the Campeonato Mineiro final on Sunday in Belo Horizonte.

The confrontation appeared to begin in the closing minutes when Atletico goalkeeper Everson pushed Christian to the ground after the Cruzeiro midfielder collided with him while chasing a loose ball.

Christian’s teammates immediately confronted Everson, triggering a wider melee as several players joined in while security staff tried to separate the teams.

"It's regrettable, I have never seen violence like that in any football game," Atletico forward Hulk told the local media and expressed his apologies over the incident.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We cannot set that example because it ends up having repercussions all around the world.

"We have a responsibility to safeguard our image and the image of the institution."

Cruzeiro coach Tite thanked the fans for their support after the win.

"I want to convey to the Cruzeiro fans the affection and respect I have for them," he said. "I may lack competence at times, but respect for the fans, the work, the dignity, the honesty, that's what counts."

Cruzeiro, currently 19th in the Brazil Serie A, will face Flamengo on Wednesday.