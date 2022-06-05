Logo
Root century leads England to victory over New Zealand at Lord's
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2022 England's Joe Root celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2022 England's Joe Root celebrates winning the match with Ben Foakes Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
05 Jun 2022 07:19PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2022 07:19PM)
LONDON : Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to masterfully guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on a gloomy fourth morning of the first test at Lord’s on Sunday.

Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 test runs and finished on 115 not out after sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Ben Foakes, whose 32 not out was also crucial for England to reach their victory target of 277.

New Zealand’s seamers, previously so potent through the test, found no swing on a cold morning and failed to test the batsmen as the pair picked off the runs with little alarm after England had resumed at 216 for five, needing 61 for victory.

England captain Ben Stokes can celebrate victory in his first test in charge and will be targeting a series win when the second of three tests gets underway at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Source: Reuters

