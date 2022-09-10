Logo
Masters champion Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year
FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 150th Open Championship - Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain - July 17, 2022 Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. tees off on the 2nd during the final round REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

10 Sep 2022 10:21PM (Updated: 10 Sep 2022 11:23PM)
World number one Scottie Scheffler was voted PGA Tour Player of the Year on Saturday (Sep 10), organisers said, beating the likes of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith to the award.

American Scheffler, 26, won his maiden major at the Masters this year in addition to four other Tour victories, the most for any player during the 2021-22 season.

The award was voted for by fellow PGA Tour members, with Scheffler, who was also Rookie of the Year in 2020, getting 89 per cent of the votes.

"On behalf of the PGA TOUR, congratulations to Scottie on his remarkable season and his unprecedented achievements," said Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

"Undoubtedly, one of the highest compliments a player can receive is the endorsement from his peers, and the fact that Scottie's season was both dominant and consistent spoke volumes to the membership."

Northern Ireland's McIlroy also enjoyed a stellar season, winning his third FedEx Cup title while Australian Smith claimed his first major at The Open in July before defecting to the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series last month.

Source: Reuters

