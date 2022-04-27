Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Masters champion Scheffler to throw ceremonial pitch at MLB game
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Masters champion Scheffler to throw ceremonial pitch at MLB game

Masters champion Scheffler to throw ceremonial pitch at MLB game

FILE PHOTO: Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Scottie Scheffler plays his shot from the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

27 Apr 2022 11:51PM (Updated: 27 Apr 2022 11:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Texas Rangers' home game against the Houston Astros later on Wednesday, the Major League Baseball team said.

The Rangers said world number one Scheffler, a resident of the Dallas area and graduate of the University of Texas, will wear the Green Jacket he won earlier this month as Masters champion when he throws out the pitch.

The 25-year-old Scheffler, who until mid-February had yet to win on the PGA Tour, triumphed by three shots over Rory McIlroy at the Masters, which marked his fourth win in his last six starts and the first major triumph of his career.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us