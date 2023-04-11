Logo
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Masters final-round telecast ratings hit five-year high

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 9, 2023 Spain's Jon Rahm is presented with the green jacket by Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. after winning The Masters REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

11 Apr 2023 11:05PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 11:05PM)
The final-round Masters showdown between eventual victor Jon Rahm and LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka was the most-watched golf telecast on any network in five years, CBS said on Tuesday.

The telecast, during which Rahm came back from a two-shot deficit on Sunday to win his second major and reclaim the world number one ranking, averaged 12.06 million viewers, up 19 per cent compared with Scottie Scheffler's win at last year's Masters.

Ratings for Rahm's victory peaked at more than 15 million viewers from 7:00-7:15 p.m ET (2300-2315 GMT), as Rahm was putting the finishing touches on his four-shot victory over Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

The Masters has long been one of the most anticipated golf events, but the 2023 edition had added intrigue given it was the first since the start of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, which drew in a prominent group of players like Koepka and Mickelson.

Source: Reuters

