Masters players face 'big decision' at lengthened 13th hole

AUGUSTA, Georgia : The par-five 13th at Augusta National has long been one of the more consequential holes on the layout and players may give it more respect as changes made ahead of this year's Masters have restored its integrity.

Historically, the 13th has played as the easiest hole at the Masters, especially in recent years with big hitters cutting the corner of the dogleg which left them with a middle to short iron into the green for their second shot.

But the hole known as 'Azalea' was not designed to be played that way and so Augusta National pushed the tee box back 35 yards to dissuade golfers from cutting the corner and challenge them with longer clubs for their approach shots.

While the pushed-back tee box, which means the hole will play at 545 yards, creates a narrower chute for players to drive from, four-times major winner Rory McIlroy said the second shot will be the one that commands players' attention.

"The tee shot is a little - there's probably less thought that needs to go into the tee shot. You don't need to do as much with it. You don't need to turn it around the corner as much," said McIlroy. "But that second shot ... It's a big decision."

The hole, which many players have used to card a birdie or eagle that helped catapult them to a Masters victory, features a tributary to Rae's Creek that winds in front of the raised green where four bunkers threaten behind.

World number three Jon Rahm, who has played Azalea in 14 under through 24 Masters rounds, feels more players will lay up but also believes there is no reason to think the hole will not play a pivotal role in deciding who slips into the Green Jacket.

"If you don't quite hug the left side you're going to have such a long iron in that a lot of people will choose to lay up," said Rahm.

"But there's still going to be a risk, more so risk/reward aspect to it, because if you hit the green and give yourself an eagle chance, it's going to matter a lot more maybe than it did in the past."

Five times Masters champion Tiger Woods, who has played the 13th hole at 58 under par across 94 rounds at the Masters, said he will no longer approach the hole the way he once did and also feels players will adapt as the years go on.

"It seems dramatic to us right now, but if these guys keep getting longer, they keep getting taller and more athletic and keep hitting the ball further; that hole is going to play I think with a driver and a mid-iron," said Woods.

"The days of me hitting a 3-wood and an 8-iron there are long gone."