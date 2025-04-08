Masters practice round cancelled due to poor weather

AUGUSTA, Georgia :The first practice round for this week's Masters was cancelled on Monday due to bad weather after tournament officials had earlier suspended it.

Patrons were instructed to leave Augusta National at 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT) due to rain and the threat of thunderstorms, and officials later said the course would not reopen due to the forecast.

"We are disappointed our patrons could not fully enjoy today's practice round, but the safety of everyone at Augusta National is our highest priority and was the determining factor in the decision to cancel," Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley said.

"We look forward to welcoming back our Monday patrons next year, as well as celebrating a wonderful 89th Masters Tournament ahead of us this week."

Cooler, drier conditions are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures beginning to moderate by Thursday's opening round, when players competing in the major could see a high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and sunny morning skies on Saturday are expected to give way to partly cloudy ones, bringing the chance of an afternoon shower.