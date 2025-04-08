Logo
Masters practice round suspended due to rain
Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - April 7, 2025 General view of patrons after play is suspended after the weather horn is sounded to clear the course during a practice round REUTERS/Mike Blake

08 Apr 2025 02:50AM
AUGUSTA, Georgia : Augusta National Golf Club was forced to suspend Monday's Masters practice round and evacuate the grounds due to rain but drier conditions are forecast for the rest of the week.

Patrons were instructed to leave the course at 11:25 a.m. ET (1525 GMT) due to rain and the threat of thunderstorms with the wet weather expected to persist into the evening.

Cooler, drier conditions are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures beginning to moderate by Thursday's opening round, when players competing in the major could see a high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Friday will see mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and Saturday's sunny morning skies are expected to give way to partly cloudy ones, bringing the chance of an afternoon shower.

Source: Reuters
