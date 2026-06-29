Mata to become Melbourne Victory shareholder, to take off-field role post-retirement

(Makes clear in headline and paragraphs 1 and 6 that Mata's shareholding is already in place and it is only the off-field role that commences whenever he retires)

June 29 : Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has agreed to become a shareholder in Melbourne Victory in a deal that will extend beyond his playing career, the Australian club said on Monday, with the World Cup winner also set to take up an off-field role once he retires.

The 38-year-old, who has played for Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United and was part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup, joined Victory in September last year from rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

Mata made 25 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in the 2025-26 season for the Melbourne club. He also claimed the Johnny Warren medal as the A-League men's best player.

Victory finished fourth in the recently concluded season, amassing 40 points.

Mata is also a part owner of U.S. Major League Soccer expansion side San Diego FC and has invested in the Formula One team Alpine Racing.

Mata is still considering whether to continue playing next season but, once he retires, he will chair a newly formed football committee at Victory to support their operations, the club added.

"Australian football has a future I genuinely believe in," Mata said. "From the moment I arrived at Melbourne Victory, I’ve felt the passion of this club and the potential of the A-Leagues, and I want to be part of building what comes next – not just for a season, but for the long term."

"I have enjoyed so much this past season on the pitch and committing to Victory as a shareholder is the natural next step."