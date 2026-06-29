Mata to become Melbourne Victory shareholder when he retires

June 29 : Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has agreed to become a shareholder in Melbourne Victory whenever he decides to retire, the Australian club said in a statement on Monday.

The 38-year-old, who has played for Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United and was part of Spain's 2010 squad that won the World Cup, joined Victory in September last year from rivals Western Sydney Wanderers.

Mata made 25 appearances for the club, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists in the 2025-26 season for the Melbourne club. He also claimed the Johnny Warren medal as the A-League men's best player.

Victory finished fourth in the recently concluded season, amassing 40 points.

Mata is also a part owner of Major League Soccer expansion side San Diego FC and has invested in Formula One team Alpine Racing.

He will also lead a newly formed football committee at the club to support their operations, Victory added, as he continues to weigh whether to play next season.

"Australian football has a future I genuinely believe in," Mata said. "From the moment I arrived at Melbourne Victory, I’ve felt the passion of this club and the potential of the A-Leagues, and I want to be part of building what comes next – not just for a season, but for the long term."

"I have enjoyed so much this past season on the pitch and committing to Victory as a shareholder is the natural next step."