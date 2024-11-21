Mata becomes part owner of MLS side San Diego

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata has become part owner of Major League Soccer (MLS) expansion side San Diego FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

"Joining San Diego FC as a partner is an exciting opportunity to help build something truly special in a city and league that are experiencing incredible growth," said Mata, who helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup and currently plays in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.

"Many thanks to the ownership group, Right to Dream and MLS for allowing me to be the first active player to be a part owner of a club in the league, and the second ever after David Beckham. It’s truly an honour."

Former England midfielder Beckham is co-owner of Inter Miami.

Mata has also invested in Formula One team Alpine Racing via Otro Capital.