Match referee Boon to miss fourth Ashes test after positive COVID-19 test

Match referee David Boon has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available for the fourth Ashes test in Sydney from Jan. 5, Cricket Australia said.

Boon, who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, would be replaced by Steve Bernard, a New South Wales-based member of the international panel of referees, CA added.

Boon will remain in Melbourne, where he will complete 10 days quarantine, and is expected to be available for the fifth test between Australia and England in Hobart, which begins on Jan. 14.

Amid a growing number of infections in Australia, Thursday's Big Bash meeting between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars has been postponed after a member of the Stars support staff returned a positive test.

