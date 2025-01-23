Match-winner Martinez proud at equalling Inter record

PRAGUE : Lautaro Martinez scored a goal of the highest quality against hosts Sparta Prague to become Inter Milan’s joint highest scorer in the Champions League and take his side to the brink of a round of 16 place with their 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

Martinez’s volley at the back post from Alessandro Bastoni’s cross was an illustration of his flawless technique, and recent good form, as he netted for a fifth time in seven games.

It took him level with Adriano as Inter’s all-time leading scorer in the competition with 14 goals, a tally he will hope to add to next Wednesday when the Italian club host Monaco needing a point to be guaranteed of a place in the round of 16.

"I am full of pride, great players in Inter's history have passed through this competition, so having reached this milestone is important," Martinez told Inter TV.

"I have to continue to work and score goals. Football is like this, we have to continue to take everything we can."

Inter were never unduly troubled in Prague and had several chances to win by a greater margin.

"It was a game in which, having few points, they (Sparta Prague) had nothing to lose," Martinez said. "In the first half we were good, we found spaces and created chances, then we conceded a little (possession) to them.

"On the goal, I first slipped out to the edge of the penalty area to make the play, then Bastoni put the cross and I arrived."

Martinez had not scored for six games prior to his recent purple patch, but says he never lost faith.

"I worked harder, that's the secret: when things don't go well, you have to put your head down. I learned it as a child from my father, who loved this sport. I work twice as hard and it pays off on the pitch."