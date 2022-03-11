Logo
Matic says Man Utd must win all remaining games to seal top-four spot
Matic says Man Utd must win all remaining games to seal top-four spot

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group F - Manchester United v Young Boys - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 8, 2021 Manchester United's Nemanja Matic applauds fans after the match REUTERS/Craig Brough/File Photo

11 Mar 2022 01:07PM (Updated: 11 Mar 2022 01:07PM)
Manchester United must approach every game until the end of the Premier League campaign like it is a final, midfielder Nemanja Matic said ahead of Saturday's meeting with fellow top-four contenders Tottenham Hotspur.

United are fifth in the league with 47 points from 28 games, while Tottenham are two places below them with 45 points but the London side have two games in hand in their quest to finish inside the Champions League qualification spots.

"For us, every game is a final until the end of the season," said Serbian Matic, who came on as a substitute and provided an assist in United's 3-0 win when the teams met earlier in the season, in an article on the club website.

"We have to win almost every game to secure the Champions League place so I'm sure we'll be mentally ready and physically, I'm sure we'll do everything to win (on Saturday)," Matic said.

Matic is aware of the challenge that lies ahead after Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored a double in their 5-0 victory over Everton on Monday, while United were humbled 4-1 by neighbours Manchester City a day earlier.

Kane said earlier this week he is relishing the clash at Old Trafford and that Tottenham sense an opportunity to inflict another heavy defeat on United.

"They played well as a team. I watched the last game and Kane is in a good moment," Matic said. "It'll be a hard game for us but I'm sure we'll have a response for that."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Source: Reuters

