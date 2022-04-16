Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Matic tells Man Utd he wants to leave at the end of the season
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Matic tells Man Utd he wants to leave at the end of the season

Matic tells Man Utd he wants to leave at the end of the season

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic at Goodison Park before his side's Premier League match against Everton on Apr 9, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Phil Noble)

16 Apr 2022 02:04AM (Updated: 16 Apr 2022 02:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic said on Friday (Apr 15) that he will leave the Premier League club at the end of the season, bringing an end to his five-year spell at Old Trafford.

Serbian international Matic, who is under contract at United until 2023, has made 26 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.

"I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision," the 33-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible."

Matic joined United from Chelsea in 2017 when Jose Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford, having previously been an influential player for the Portuguese manager during the London club's title-winning 2014-15 campaign.

United are seventh in the Premier League with 51 points from 31 games. They host bottom side Norwich City on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/kg

Related Topics

football Premier League Manchester United

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us